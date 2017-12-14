BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have placed disappointing forward Matt Beleskey on waivers.

Beleskey, who signed a $19-million, five-year deal with Boston in 2015, has no points in 14 games this season and has been a healthy scratch in 10 of the Bruins’ last 11 games. He last scored on March 15, finishing last season with three goals and five assists in 49 games.

Beleskey (BOS) on waivers today — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 14, 2017

If the 29-year-old clears waivers, which is very likely, the Bruins can assign Beleskey to the Providence Bruins in the AHL and hope he can regain the form he initially brought to Boston when he had 15 goals and 22 assists in his first season.

Beleskey has two more years left on his contract, which carries a $3.8 million cap hit.