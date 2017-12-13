TAUNTON (CBS) — A train derailment in Taunton caused about 1,800 gallons of fuel to leak into the ground Wednesday morning.

The cargo train only had crew members on board and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Pictures show the front of the engine of the CSX train came off the tracks.

The Taunton Fire Department responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. and are working to contain the spill along with the Taunton Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection hazardous materials unit.

Officials said the derailment happened in the woods so there is no threat to the public at this time.

Commerical use of the track has temporarily been shut down but the MBTA will not be impacted.