TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury police are paying tribute to a beloved member of their force.
The department announced on Facebook that K9 officer Geox died on Monday after a sudden illness.
“K-9 Officer Al Piccolo and Geox were partners for 6 years, and they provided outstanding service to the department together,” police wrote. “He will be missed.”
The Bristol County Sheriff’s Department also sent its condolences via social media, saying that Piccolo and Geox worked with its K9 team during regional law enforcement operations.