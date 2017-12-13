BOSTON (CBS) – The retirement of two of the top state police leaders will end up costing taxpayers nearly $300,000 for unused vacation and sick time, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has learned.

Col. Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes retired abruptly last month after two troopers sued the State Police. The troopers were ordered to edit embarrassing details from the police report on the arrest of Alli Bibaud, whose father Timothy Bibaud is a judge in Dudley District Court.

McKeon will get a check for $161,688.26, while Hughes will be paid $130,368.84, according to state records.

State employees earn 15 sick days per year and there is no limit on accruals. When they retire, they can cash out 20-percent of the value.

Here are details for McKeon and Hughes:

McKeon

Vacation hours = 560.77

Vacation buyout = $67,918.23

Sick hours = 3871.08

Sick buyout = $93,770.03

Total = $161,688.26

Hughes

Vacation hours = 534.77

Vacation buyout = $60,132.96

Sick hours = 3123.08

Sick buyout = $70,235.88

Total = $130,368.84

Gov. Charlie Baker has pushed for a cap of 1,000 hours, which is about six months of work, on the amount of accrued sick time for state employees. However, according to the governor’s office, current employees who had already accrued more than 1,000 hours of sick leave would have been able to keep them.

Baker included the sick time reform in his latest budget proposal, but it was not included in the final budget from the Conference Committee.

McKeon and Hughes are also both due for large annual pensions in addition to the sick time payouts.

Nothing has been finalized yet, but the amount will be more than $150,000 per year for each of them, based on their final salaries.

McKeon was making about $251,000 and Hughes’s salary was $234,000.

Meanwhile, former Essex County District Attorney Kevin Burke is heading up the investigation into the police report scandal.

WBZ-TV’s Ryan Kath contributed to this report.

