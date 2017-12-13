BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Shertenlieb got to see the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead of its Dec. 15 release along with Bird and Intern Nick. Listen above for his totally spoiler-free review of the movie, which he describes as one of the best Star Wars movies yet and a triumph for writer-director Rian Johnson (Looper).
You can also get Bird’s spoiler-free review … which had to be cut from 10 minutes down to about two to remove the parts where he blurts out spoilers.
BONUS: Rich later ranked the Star Wars movies on Twitter, then got into a few nerd-fights.
There was this guy who hated J.J. Abrams’ “three” Star Wars movies. Only one problem with that take…
Then there was this guy, who argued that Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi was literally the best character in the saga.
And this guy argued that the climactic fights in the prequel Revenge of the Sith were better than anything in any other Star Wars movie.
