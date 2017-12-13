BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Shertenlieb got to see the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead of its Dec. 15 release along with Bird and Intern Nick. Listen above for his totally spoiler-free review of the movie, which he describes as one of the best Star Wars movies yet and a triumph for writer-director Rian Johnson (Looper).

You can also get Bird’s spoiler-free review … which had to be cut from 10 minutes down to about two to remove the parts where he blurts out spoilers.

BONUS: Rich later ranked the Star Wars movies on Twitter, then got into a few nerd-fights.

Star Wars movies, re-ranked by Rich:

1) Empire Strikes Back

2) Return of the Jedi

3) Force Awakens

4) Last Jedi

5) New Hope

6) Rogue One

7) There are only six Star Wars movies. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) December 13, 2017

There was this guy who hated J.J. Abrams’ “three” Star Wars movies. Only one problem with that take…

Abrams has only made one Star Wars film, and is scheduled to make the next one so in no way shape or form are there three movies YOU HAVE DOTH BEEN SLAYED BY THE T&R RATHTAR! https://t.co/Ey4er57S3h — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) December 13, 2017

Then there was this guy, who argued that Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi was literally the best character in the saga.

Ewan McGregor was as stiff as Han Solo covered in carbonite EAT MY VORPAL BLADE OF HOT SCI-TAKES YOU SCRUFFY LOOKING NERF HERDER!!!! https://t.co/CagnsyqTJP — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) December 13, 2017

And this guy argued that the climactic fights in the prequel Revenge of the Sith were better than anything in any other Star Wars movie.

Better than the Battle of Hoth? The Pit of Sarlac? "I am your father?" YOUR TAKE STINKS WORSE THAN THE ROTTING CORPSE OF A FRESHLY IMPALED RANCOR BEAST!!! https://t.co/zeST1X9RNf — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) December 13, 2017

