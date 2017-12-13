WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police arrested a man they say nailed a video camera onto a tree outside his ex-girlfriend’s house so he could monitor who was coming and going from her home.

Bellingham resident Michael Vieira, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday on wiretapping, criminal harassment and trespass charges.

A woman told police she broke off a relationship with Vieira at the end of the summer.

northattleboropic1 Man Attached Camera To Tree To Monitor Ex Girlfriends Home, Police Say

A camera police say was placed on a tree in North Attleboro to monitor a man’s ex-girlfriend. (Courtesy Photo)

In October, one of the woman’s friends discovered the digital camera nailed to a tree. It was connected to the victim’s WIFI, allowing Vieira to view the videos it recorded on his cell phone.

The woman said she also found a listening device in her car.

Vieira was released on $1,000 bail following his arraignment.

