NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police arrested a man they say nailed a video camera onto a tree outside his ex-girlfriend’s house so he could monitor who was coming and going from her home.
Bellingham resident Michael Vieira, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday on wiretapping, criminal harassment and trespass charges.
A woman told police she broke off a relationship with Vieira at the end of the summer.
In October, one of the woman’s friends discovered the digital camera nailed to a tree. It was connected to the victim’s WIFI, allowing Vieira to view the videos it recorded on his cell phone.
The woman said she also found a listening device in her car.
Vieira was released on $1,000 bail following his arraignment.