BOSTON (CBS) – Doctors may soon have a new option to treat kids with multiple food allergies.

Researchers at Stanford University studied 48 children between the ages of 4 and 15 who have allergies to more than one food. They found that more than 80% of those treated with a combination of an asthma drug, Xolair, and an oral medication which helps block the body’s immune response, were able to eat at least two grams of two or more foods to which they were allergic.

The allergies included milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts.

About 30% percent of people with food allergies are allergic to more than one food which makes treatment challenging, but this combination could help a significant number of them.

This was a small clinical trial supported by the NIH and larger studies are needed to confirm these findings.