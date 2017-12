Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Woman From Fire On His Way To WorkAn off-duty firefighter is being credited with rescuing a woman in bed from a fire on his way to work Wednesday morning.

Train Derailment Causes 1,800 Gallon Fuel SpillA train derailment in Taunton caused about 1,800 gallons of fuel to leak into the ground Wednesday morning.

I-Team: Retired State Police Leaders Earn Nearly $300,000 In Unused Vacation, Sick TimeThe retirement of two of the top state police leaders will end up costing taxpayers nearly $300,000 for unused vacation and sick time, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has learned.

Police Chase Down Lynn Home Invasion SuspectsState and Lynn Police arrested two people following a foot chase.