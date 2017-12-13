BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving should be back in the Boston lineup on Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Denver Nuggets.

Irving missed Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls with a left quad contusion he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, but is listed as probable against the Nuggets. Irving appeared to hurt his leg in the first quarter on Sunday, subbing out just five minutes into the contest. He returned and played 34 minutes but had a rather quiet offensive night, finishing with 16 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Full #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow against Denver: Al Horford – OUT (rest)

Kyrie Irving – PROBABLE (left quad contusion)

Marcus Morris – OUT (left knee rehab)

Gordon Hayward – OUT (left ankle fracture) — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2017

Irving has averaged 23.7 points per game in his first season with the Celtics and 25.2 points on 54 percent shooting in his five games in December. As long he doesn’t suffer any setbacks during Wednesday’s shootaround and pregame warmups, Irving should be back in the Boston starting five.

But the Celtics will be without starting forward Al Horford, who will get a night off to rest. Horford played in both games of Boston’s weekend back-to-back, and the Celtics have another tough back-to-back coming up with the Utah Jazz in town Friday before a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The C’s depth will be tested on Wednesday with both Horford and Marcus Morris (expected to miss at least a few weeks with a left knee injury) sidelined. Bigs Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis, and Semi Ojeleye should expect to get plenty of playing time against Denver.