BOSTON (CBS) – If you want your gifts to be delivered in time for Christmas, you’d better act fast.

The U.S. Postal Service alone is set to deliver about 15 billion pieces of mail over the holidays, including 850 million packages.

Here’s a look at when you need to send out your packages via USPS, FedEx and UPS so they get under the tree in time.

Postal Service:
USPS Retail Ground – Dec. 14
First Class Mail – Dec. 19
Priority Mail – Dec. 20
Priority Mail Express – Dec. 22

FedEx:
FedEx Ground – Dec. 15
FedEx Express Saver – Dec. 19
Fedex 2Day – Dec. 20
FedEx Overnight – Dec. 21

UPS:
UPS 3 Day Select service – Dec. 18
UPS 2nd Day Air – Dec. 20
UPS Next Day Air – Dec. 22

