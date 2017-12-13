BOSTON (CBS) — There’s an old saying that “pride comes before a fall,” but when it comes to literally falling, pride may work in your favor.

In a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), researchers in the United Kingdom asked thousands of people over 60 to what degree they felt proud: very much, quite a bit, moderately, a little, or not at all.

They found that people with higher levels of pride were 19% less likely to fall over the next two years.

According to the CDC, almost 30% of elderly Americans have fallen at least once in the past year and falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in people over 65.

There are a lot of factors that contribute including pain, depression, medication effects, and balance problems, but this study suggests pride may help protect people, at least a little bit.

The researchers aren’t sure why. Is it because prideful people comport themselves in such a way that they won’t allow themselves to be embarrassed by a fall. Who knows? Scientists agree they will have to look into this more carefully.