Girls Work Together, Solve Problems Better Than Boys, Study ClaimsResearchers found that girls performed better in every country and economy that took the test; scoring 29 points higher than boys on average.

Convicted Forger Now Accused Of Falsely Saying He's A LawyerA man previously convicted of stealing a laptop from a law school, and then tampering with a jury verdict slip, is facing new charges of falsely portraying himself as a lawyer.

3 Swastikas Found In Jewish Teacher's ClassroomPolice and school officials are investigating after three swastikas were found scrawled on a classroom desk inside a Jewish teacher’s classroom just hours before Hanukkah was set to begin.

Warren Gets Sequel As Comic Book Hero"Female Force: Elizabeth Warren #2" chronicles the early days of Warren's 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and her rise to power.