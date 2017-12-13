WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Elizabeth Warren, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — All comic book heroes need a sequel — even U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat was the focus last year of a 22-page comic titled “Female Force: Elizabeth Warren,” which told the story of Warren’s rise from Oklahoma schoolgirl to U.S. senator and champion of the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

warren crop Warren Gets Sequel As Comic Book Hero

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, featured in a comic from Storm Entertainment. (Storm Entertainment)

Now publisher TidalWave Comics is bringing out a sequel, “Female Force: Elizabeth Warren #2,” chronicling the early days of Warren’s 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and her rise to power.

Related: Warren Asks Trump If He’s Trying To ‘Slut-Shame’ Female Senator

Instead of Batman battling the Joker, readers can follow along as Warren battles Congress to ease the burden of crushing student loan debt.

Past subjects of the “Female Force” series include Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Condoleezza Rice, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Nancy Pelosi.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch