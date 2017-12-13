WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
FOXBORO (CBS) – Is Patriots nation enjoying a few more cold ones than fans of other teams this football season?

A new ranking from drinking publication VinePair and breathalyzer maker BACtrack says New England fans are the second-drunkest in the league.

gronk beer Patriots Fans Are Second Drunkest In NFL, Ranking Claims

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

How did they come to that conclusion? BACtrack looked at data (collected anonymously) from their smartphone breathalyzers during Sunday games this season.

Dallas Cowboys fans lead the way with an average blood alcohol content level of .062 percent. Right behind them were Patriots fans at .061 percent, just a few ticks under the .08 legal limit.

Rounding out the top five were fans of the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

When the two companies made an “NFL Fandom sobriety map” in 2015, Patriots fans came in 18th with a BAC of only .041.

BACtrack says this year’s top five teams all had a winning percentage of 50 percent or higher over the last decade. And talk about a Super Bowl hangover – Atlanta Falcons fans had the lowest BAC level this year.

