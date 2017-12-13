BOSTON (CBS) — UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich in the studio on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming UFC 220 event, which will take place on Jan. 20, 2018 at Boston’s TD Garden. They talked about Cormier’s history with head injuries, both of their upcoming fights, and the complexities of traveling with championship belts.
Ngannou will compete in the main event of the evening against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Cormier, meanwhile, will defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir.
Tickets for UFC 220 go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 15 at 10AM via Ticketmaster.
