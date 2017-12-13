BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Entrepreneur Collette Divitto is celebrating another milestone after a whirlwind year.
Collettey’s Cookies will be sold at four local Star Market locations starting Friday.
One year ago, WBZ-TV first shared Divitto’s story: born with Down Syndrome, the then 26-year-old said she was tired of job rejections and decided it was time for her to become her own boss.
Just a few days after being profiled, she was receiving dozens of cookie orders from around the country. Her business has only grown from there.
In October, she stood alongside Gov. Charlie Baker and received a “New Englander of the Year” honor. Divitto has also moved her business operation from her North End apartment into a new kitchen space at Community Work Services in downtown Boston.
By growing her cookie business, Divitto also hopes to hire others with special needs.
Her cookies will soon be sold in 15 other local Star Market and Shaw’s locations as well.