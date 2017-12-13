Kelsey is a loving sixteen year old girl of Caucasian descent. Kelsey’s foster mother describes her as a “giggle puss”. If you spend time with her you will quickly see why! She has the biggest smile and an infectious laugh. Kelsey likes to do karaoke, read, and listen to music. One of her favorite singers is “Pink”! Kelsey is in the high school where she receives support in school to help her succeed. Kelsey is diagnosed with Down Syndrome and is thriving in school! Kelsey enjoys horse back riding, swimming, cooking class, and doing art activities.

Legally freed for adoption, Kelsey has shared she is looking forward to having a mom and a dad. She may want contact in the future with an adult sibling so a family should be open to maintaining this connection. She also will need contact with her brother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.