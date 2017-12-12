WEATHER ALERT: Morning Commute Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Lawsuit, Sexual Harassment

BOSTON (AP) — Five female kitchen workers in Boston are detailing a sexual harassment lawsuit they’re filing against a national restaurant chain.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, which represents the women, says the lawsuit being addressed Tuesday highlights the plight of women in low-wage positions like dishwashers, cleaners and cooks.

It comes as allegations of sexual misconduct have roiled American politics, media, film and other white-collar industries.

The lawyers’ committee, a Boston-based nonprofit, says the lawsuit alleges a workplace filled with “lewd behavior, sexually inappropriate comments and unwanted touching.”

The woman and their attorneys are expected to speak Tuesday. The committee hasn’t named the women or the restaurant chain yet.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire Monday after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch