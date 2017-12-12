BOSTON (CBS) — Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be difficult. Maintaining Tom Brady’s strict diet and exercise routine can be nearly impossible.

But fortunately, the Patriots’ quarterback is willing to help by launching a brand new TB12 mobile app that offers “a roadmap to the TB12 Method and lifestyle.”

“The app is a resource to help users build positive daily habits that lead to greater health, well-being, and vitality in their lives and which serves as a complement and deeper dive into the concepts introduced in Tom Brady’s No. 1 New York Times best-seller, ‘The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,'” a release from TB12 stated. “These core TB12 Method principles and cutting-edge concepts incorporate athletic preparation, hydration, nutrition, and rest and cognitive fitness.”

Achieving Sustained Peak Performance just got a whole lot easier. The all-new TB12 Method app brings our body coaches’ wisdom into the palm of your hand. Download on the App Store [Link in Bio]. Happy #TB12Day #LETSGOOOOOO! A post shared by TB12 (@tb12sports) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

The app promises to help users generate a customized workout plan. You may not be able to throw the ball like Brady, but you can still get those muscles nice and pliable for your pickup basketball games.

If you like the app, though, it’s going to cost you. After a free one-week trial, a premium subscription will run users $19.99 per month, or $199.99 for a full year. It’s also only available on Apple devices for the time being.

Considering the success of Brady’s aforementioned book, and with the interest in Brady’s “PLIABILITY” shirt from a few weeks ago, there’s clearly an interest in Brady’s side project.

Of course, Brady’s primary job has him preparing for the biggest game of the season this coming weekend in Pittsburgh. But after a shaky performance on national television on Monday night, both of Brady’s interests could likely use a boost with a strong follow-up performance against the Steelers.