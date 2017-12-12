BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had one of his worst games in recent memory in the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. His 59.5 passer rating was his worst single-game rating in the regular season since his 59.9 mark in the Pats’ infamous Monday night loss to the Chiefs in 2014.

So naturally, anyone who’s had a propensity for declaring Brady’s career dead was given some fresh material on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. You can expect the takes to continue hurling back and forth about Brady and the Patriots all week leading up to their showdown with the Steelers on Sunday night.

One of the first hot to throw his name in the hat was Fox Sports 1′s Jason McIntyre, who may not have gotten much attention for his tweet if he didn’t throw in a snide “*whisper*” before bringing up the mind-blowing take that Brady is 40 years old.

*whisper* Tom Brady has been missing a day of practice, on the injury report, aching (?) for 3 weeks. Looked it tonight. He's 40. The end comes quickly. https://t.co/x5UJbOrU7L — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 12, 2017

Obviously, there were plenty who were finally able to unleash their wildly original take that Brady Looked Like A 40-Year-Old Quarterback™.

Tom Brady threw that ball like a 40 year old would. They should bring in Jimmy G… Oh, wait… — Joe 'Baboots' Curci (@JoeCurciWOR) December 12, 2017

Tom Brady looks like a 40-year-old quarterback tonight. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 12, 2017

Did they mention that Brady is old?

Twitter is telling me that #Patriots Tom Brady is old again. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 12, 2017

Tom Brady is old and not good at foot ball anymore. — Michael Gruber (@tweetgrubes) December 12, 2017

How about the cliff? Has he fallen off the cliff?

Is Tom Brady Falling off the cliff? — ILOVECASTILLO (@andrewc_ovo) December 12, 2017

@maxkellerman you may have been right about that Tom Brady cliff — James C3 (@jcruse371) December 12, 2017

And of course there’s FS1’s Nick Wright, who recently argued why the Steelers were better than the Patriots while conveniently ignoring Brady and Bill Belichick. He thinks we’ve witnessed the same sharp decline in Brady that we saw with Peyton Manning midway through the 2014 season.

"Last night was as poorly as we've seen him play in a decade."@getnickwright explains why it may be the beginning of the end for Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/aT2M5zO9yl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 12, 2017

Obviously, Brady will decline and retire at some point. But the hot takers have clearly learned nothing if they’re still out there declaring Brady done before it’s official. Some day, they’ll be right, but the takes will have been cheapened to the point of worthlessness.

This surely won’t be the end of the Brady hot takes for Monday, or the week. We’ll be gathering the more outrageous ones as they come in. Feel free to send them to us on Twitter at @985TheSportsHub!

UPDATES

8:43 a.m.: The NFL Network’s Marc Sessler envisions Foxboro’s dystopian future.