BOSTON (CBS) — Coming off a rough offensive performance on Monday night, the Patriots are on the verge of adding a receiver.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots are finalizing a contract with wide receiver Kenny Britt.

Source: the Patriots are close to a deal with former Browns WR Kenny Britt. He visited them today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2017

Patriots are finalizing a deal with former Browns WR Kenny Britt, per @FieldYates. Deal expected to be done shortly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2017

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Britt is signing a two-year deal with New England.

The #Patriots are signing WR Kenny Britt to a 2-year deal that locks him in through 2018, source said. This was his top landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2017

Britt, 29, was released by the Browns last week. He cleared waivers, thus making him a free agent, able to sign with any team.

He caught just 18 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the winless Browns this season, after catching 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns last year.

A first-round draft pick in 2009 for the Tennessee Titans, Britt has caught 327 passes for 5,114 yards and 32 touchdowns in 113 games spread out over nine seasons.

Britt was suspended in 2012 for a DUI, which was, according to reports, his eighth run-in with police in four years.

More to come…