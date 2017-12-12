METHUEN (CBS/AP) — A 9-year-old boy is facing a criminal charge after police say he brought a pellet gun to his school.

Police say officials at the Comprehensive Grammar School in Methuen found the gun in the student’s backpack along with a bag of pellets Friday. Chief Joseph Solomon says school officials were searching for something lost by another student when the boy mentioned the gun.

Authorities say the school’s resource officer was notified, as well as the boy’s mother. The boy has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on a campus, and he received a juvenile court summons.

The boy’s charge comes weeks after a 10-year-old Methuen boy was arrested for shooting a BB gun at two school buses. No one was injured.

