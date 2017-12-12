Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, why teams were stupid, Zolak and Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s usually the Patriots’ opponents who get roasted for their stupidity on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand. In Miami on Monday Night Football, the Pats flipped the script.

The Patriots had a poor all-around effort against the Dolphins, from the offensive execution to the defensive coverage to the mind-numbing play calls. It’s all covered here.

It’s rare that the Patriots are the ones who are the targets of Zolak & Bertrand’s ire, but it would be hard to argue that they didn’t deserve it.

Listen above for the full podcast!

