Filed Under:Felger And Mazz, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Felger & Massarotti opened up Tuesday’s program discussing the Patriots’ debacle of a loss in Miami on Monday Night Football, and how much it really means for the team moving forward.

Tony Massarotti mostly feels that the team’s injuries (as well as Gronk’s suspension) simply caught up to them in the game, and that they have a good chance to rebound with a win on Sunday in Pittsburgh – which would put them right in the driver’s seat in the AFC.

“Long-term concerns? I don’t have huge ones,” said Massarotti. “I have many of the little ones that I had before. But last night does not make me look at them and say all of a sudden, ‘They’re not gonna win the Super Bowl.’ No, I don’t feel that way.”

Jim Murray does, however, have long-term concerns with the play of the Patriots offensive line and defensive front-seven. He’s also wondering what’s wrong with Malcolm Butler and why they’re “playing pretty bad at the worst possible time.”

dl patriots dolphins Felger & Mazz: Was The Patriots Monday Night Debacle Just A One Night Misstep?

Ndamukong Suh of the Miami Dolphins with the stop on Rex Burkhead on Dec. 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

As for Michael Felger, he already had the same concerns that are being raised in the wake of the loss. He’s just shocked at how well Miami – and quarterback Jay Cutler – performed in the game.

“I thought [Tom] Brady would still put up 42, Miami would give up halfway through the first half, and we wouldn’t have a game. I’m stunned,” said Felger. “I’m stunned with the way Miami played, and the way Miami treated that game. They game-planned it. They game-planned you. And I’m stunned with the way Jay Cutler played.”

Listen above for the full podcast!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch