BOSTON (CBS) – Former New England Patriots fullback Heath Evans is among three former NFL players who have been suspended by the NFL Network because of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg News, Evans, Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor are accused of harassing a former wardrobe stylist at the network.

All three players are retired and currently analysts with the network.

Former analyst Donovan McNabb and former executive producer Eric Weinberger are also named in the compliant.

The allegations include groping, sending inappropriate pictures and making sexually explicit comments.

The case was initially filed against the NFL Network back in October claiming wrongful termination but was just amended to include the assault allegations.

Evans played for the Patriots from 2005 to 2009.

