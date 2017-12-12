Filed Under:Miami Dolphins, Ndamukong Suh, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — One good game and Ndamukong Suh thinks he has the Patriots all figured out.

The Dolphins defensive tackle logged a sack, two quarterback hits, three total tackles, and even a pass defensed in Miami’s 27-20 win on Monday Night Football, consistently disrupting the Patriots’ sloppy offensive line. It was arguably his best game yet against New England.

But now that he’s finally shown up in a game against the Pats, Suh apparently feels he has the proverbial “answers to the test” with Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.

“They do a great job and they run the same offense,” Suh said, via the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. “Once you pick up on that and you don’t make a lot of mistakes, it’s pretty simple to stop it.”

Suh is right about one thing: the Dolphins didn’t make many mistakes, while the Patriots did. Simply avoiding mistakes can often be the difference between winning and losing. It certainly was on Monday night.

dl ndamukong suh patriots dolphins Ndamukong Suh: Patriots Offense Pretty Simple To Stop

Ndamukong Suh of the Miami Dolphins sacks Tom Brady on Dec. 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But Suh still shouldn’t get ahead of himself. His sack gave him just 3.5 in nine career games against the Patriots, and his teams are still just 3-6 lifetime against New England. Also, the performance came against a Patriots offensive line that was missing its starting right tackle and a pretty talented tight end named Rob Gronkowski. So yes, it’s a bit easier to stop the Pats offense with Gronk out.

Much like the Tom Brady hot takes that always emerge after a Patriots loss, one good win often leads to overconfidence from an excited opponent. Add Suh to the list.

