WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Public colleges and universities in Massachusetts are offering in-state tuition rates to victims of Hurricane Maria through spring 2018.

The state’s Board of Higher Education voted Tuesday to provide the lower rate to students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who relocated to Massachusetts after the September hurricane.

State Commissioner of Higher Education Carlos Santiago, who is from Puerto Rico, says it helps ensure “no one’s college dreams are derailed by the roar of a hurricane.”

He says a “modest” number of students are expected to take the offer.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says Hurricane Maria has caused major disruptions for students and families forced to relocate to Massachusetts after the storm.

Storm damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Students must provide documentation of their displacement and meet admission requirements to qualify.

