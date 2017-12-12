Filed Under:Jack Maxwell, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Travel Channel host Jack Maxwell says he’s undergoing treatment for cancer.

The personality behind the popular “Booze Traveler” series tweeted Tuesday: “I have cancer. 3 little words, one big sentence.”

The 54-year-old Boston native says he’s being treated in Arizona for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He adds: “I’m good though. Keep you posted.”

Jack Maxwell. (Image credit: Travel Channel)

“Booze Traveler” premiered in 2014. It features Maxwell roaming the world to sample the various alcoholic beverages people in different cultures drink.

