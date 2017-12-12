FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts university has asked the FBI to help investigate a series of racist notes left on campus.

The Boston Globe reports that five messages with racial slurs targeting black students have been found at Framingham State University since October.

Campus police Chief Brad Medeiros says handwriting evidence from the notes has been turned over the FBI.

The most recent message was found Friday by freshman Carlos Barbosa Jr. He says it’s the second racist note he’s found this year and the school needs to take a tougher tack against harassment.

A university spokesman says administrators are “disappointed and disgusted” by the notes. He says the school is offering a $1,000 reward for information that identifies the person responsible for any of the messages.

