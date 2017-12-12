BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the Yankees swooping in to trade for slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Red Sox president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski is staying the course.

Speaking to reporters at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando on Monday, Dombrowski acknowledged that Stanton’s move to the Bronx is far from ideal for the Red Sox. But he’s also not going to overreact to the news or do anything differently from what he’s already trying to do to improve the team.

“It didn’t make my day that [Stanton] went to the Yankees by any means. He’s a heck of a player,” Dombrowski said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I don’t think it can change what we do because we’re already trying to be the best club we possibly can.”

Outside observers may take issue with that last part of his comment, because the Red Sox reportedly never even tried to make an offer for Stanton. But Dombrowski added that the Red Sox made a late push for Stanton and it was simply too late in the game for them to have a chance.

However, Dombrowski also admitted that he was not interested in changing the Red Sox’ outfield as it is. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. recently popped up in trade rumors, which he swiftly shot down.

“I don’t know where those rumors started, but they’re not accurate,” said Dombrowski. “I can say we have interest [from other teams] in our players and people have asked about our players, often. But I would say we’re very happy with our outfield.”

Dombrowski has said repeatedly that the Red Sox are still targeting a power bat, but one to play first base and/or DH and not the outfield. That’s why free agents like Eric Hosmer and Carlos Santana have frequently emerged as potential signings.

It’s important that the Red Sox don’t go out of their way to respond to the Yankees and do something ill-advised – sort of like the Carl Crawford or Pablo Sandoval signings. But until they make a major move to improve the offense, the impatience in Red Sox Nation will continue to grow in the wake of the Yankees adding Stanton to their already-loaded offense.