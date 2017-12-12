BOSTON (CBS) — Old Man Winter is rearing his head once again…A blast of cold straight from the Arctic is set to arrive tonight and this will have multiple impacts on our region.

HARD FREEZE:

Those areas in eastern MA that got rain today and managed to sneak into the upper 30s and 40s will crash down hard tonight. Between 7 p.m. and midnight, the temperatures will begin to drop from west to east across southern New England. All untreated surfaces will freeze up fairly quickly…side roads, decks, sidewalks, driveways will all become potential hazards.

BITTER COLD:

By early Wednesday morning, our entire region will be subfreezing. In many cases, to the north and west of Boston especially, temperatures will drop into the teens. Sunshine on Wednesday will largely be ineffective. Temperatures will barely budge, hanging in the teens in central MA and southern NH and 20s in eastern MA. Same deal Thursday and Friday…highs stuck in the teens and 20s. Most areas won’t get back to the freezing mark (32) until sometime this Weekend.

BITING WINDS:

Westerly winds will pick up tonight, gusting 20-35mph by Wednesday morning. Wind speeds peak on Wednesday with frequent and widespread gusts 20-40mph. Wind chill readings on Wednesday will range from a few degrees below zero into the single digits…frigid stuff!

MORE SNOW?

The active pattern continues. Several fast-moving storms continue to race out of northern Canada. The next one will slide south of New England late Wednesday night and early on Thursday. Looks like just some light snow from about midnight to 8am Thursday, very little if any accumulation, perhaps up to an inch near the South Coast.

Right on its heels, yet another fast-moving storm will zip by us late Friday and early Saturday. This one will be developing as it passes by, the question is: will it all happen just a bit too late for us to get any snow? We’ll have to keep an eye on it, but there is certainly a chance that we could get clipped by a light accumulation, especially in easternmost MA.