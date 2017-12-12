BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s trusted trainer Alex Guerrero hasn’t been traveling with the Patriots in recent weeks. And 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand are wondering why that is – and whether it’s affecting the quarterback in a negative way.

Marc Bertrand believes that Guerrero’s absence could be stemming from a “collision” between him and Bill Belichick alluded to in a recent story by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. And if Brady is unhappy that Guerrero isn’t around, there’s no reason for the Patriots to mess around with that.

“Has the collision happened?” asked Bertrand. “This friction with Guerrero and the Patriots staff and the Patriots head coach may have come to a head, and that’s why Alex Guerrero is not on the sidelines right now.

“Know what I would say to the Patriots? I could understand where you’re coming from if you’re dealing with legitimate trainers taking crap from Guerrero. But I would also say, just do whatever the hell Tom Brady wants. Keep the guy happy.”

Bertrand made it clear that he thinks Tom Brady’s poor game in Miami was mainly because he’s playing through undisclosed injuries, not necessarily because of Guerrero’s absence. But the fact that Guerrero hasn’t been around recently isn’t something to be ignored.

