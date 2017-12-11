WEATHER ALERT: Tuesday Morning Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots fan in New York was given the surprise of a lifetime by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the weekend.

Bill Duggan, a volunteer firefighter, was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Duggan’s family and friends created “Bills Bucket List” and launched a campaign to help him go the Super Bowl. On Sunday morning, Goodell helped them achieve just that.

“Surrounded by friends and family, Commissioner Goodell walked into our Main Street firehouse to personally fulfill Bill’s dream,” wrote the Tarrytown Fire Department on Facebook, along with a video showing Goodell presenting Duggan with tickets to the Super Bowl. 

Goodell joked, “We wanted to make sure you’re going to the Super Bowl this year. So you’re going, I don’t know if the Patriots are going, but you’re going.”

