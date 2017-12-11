BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday night, the Pats will play the Dolphins for the second time in three weeks. Here are some fun facts and tidbits to get you ready for kickoff.

–With a victory or a tie over Miami, the Pats will extend their streak to nine straight AFC East titles. It will be their 17th division title since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

–If the Pats win on Monday Night Football, they will clinch their 20th division championship in franchise history.

–This will be the 105th meeting between the Pats and the Dolphins.

–The Pats have swept the series with the Dolphins 10 times.

–All time, the Pats are 16-36 against the Dolphins in Miami.

–The Dolphins hold 53-51 series lead against the Patriots

–Since Bill Belichick became Pats head coach in 2000, New England is 23-12 against the Dolphins

–Tom Brady is 21-9 against the Dolphins and 74-18 against the AFC East. That means nine of his 18 AFC East losses have come against the Dolphins.

–The Pats are 20-5 in games played without Rob Gronkowski.

–Tom Brady is 15-6 on Monday Night Football

–Tom Brady has thrown 47 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. He’s tied with Drew Brees for third all time

–As the Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is 17-7 on Monday Night Football.

–Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was born in Newton, Mass.

–The Pats have a chance to make the playoffs for the 25th time this week.

–A Pats win will extend their regular-season road winning streak to 15 games.

–The Pats defense will be looking to keep their opponent under 20 points for the ninth straight game.

–Stephen Gostkowski enters this week with 29 field goals. With his next field goal, he will record 30 field goals for the fifth time in his career.

–Stephen Gostkowski is 4-for-4 from 50 yards or more this year.

–The Patriots have an NFL-best 48 points on the first drive of the second half

–New England is 176-0 when leading by 20 points at any point in the second half.

–Against the Bills, Brady became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 65,000 yards

–Rex Burkhead has scored two touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

–The Pats have won 11 games or more in a season 18 times in team history.

–The last time the Pats played Miami, they recorded a season-high seven sacks.

–The Pats rushed for 196 yards against Miami, the last time the two teams played.

–The Pats are 46-1 in the regular season when they have a player rush for over 100 yards.