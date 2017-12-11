BOSTON (CBS) — Not only did the Red Sox show little interest in new Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, they never even tried to make an offer.

Stanton’s agent Joel Wolfe spoke on Monday at a Yankees press conference introducing Stanton. When asked about Stanton’s possible interest in the Red Sox, he said no real negotiations ever took place.

“Boston was never presented to us as an option to us,” said Wolfe, via the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo on Twitter. “To my knowledge, Boston never had interest in him. They never tried to make a deal with the Marlins.”

Wolfe added that he wasn’t surprised the Red Sox weren’t showing interest in Stanton due to their crowded outfield. He also said that he was told at the GM Meetings that the Red Sox are actually looking for pitching “and other areas.”

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, Wolfe replied “No” when asked if there were any other obstacles to Stanton joining the Red Sox besides their outfield depth and his contract.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is expected to meet with reporters later on Monday at the Winter Meetings in Orlando. The thought that Stanton could have been interested in the Red Sox, and that the interest from the team was not mutual, is not likely to be well-received in Boston.