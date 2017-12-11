WEATHER ALERT: Tuesday Morning Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan appears ready to get back on the field. The Patriots receiver has made the trip with the team to Miami and could return on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, according to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

Hogan has missed the last four contests with a shoulder injury. He had amassed 33 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in eight games prior to getting hurt.

The wideout was listed as “Questionable” on the Patriots’ final injury report, along with 10 others. Defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), special teamer Brandon King (hamstring), and running back Mike Gillisee (illness) were later ruled out. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) were also ruled out on the initial injury report.

Hogan’s return to the Patriots offense would certainly be a welcome one, especially in light of Rob Gronkowski’s one-game suspension that he will serve on Monday night.

UPDATE: Barring a setback, Hogan will be active on Monday night, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

