BOSTON (CBS) – It was a day for the Bruins to get off the ice, and get into Boston Hospitals. Their goal, to bring holiday happiness to some very sick children.

It was a starting lineup of Santa’s elves, fresh from the icy conditions of the Boston Garden, to the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts. David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Anton Khudobin and Danton Heinen dressed in holiday hats and popped in on the kids at Tufts.

Other Bruins fanned out to 5 other Boston hospitals, delivering gifts to about 600 children. Kids like 10-year-old Matthew O’Brien. “It meant everything to have the Bruins visit me because they’re just my favorite hockey team,” Matthew told WBZ-TV.

They posed for pictures, signed autographs and most importantly spent a little time with each young patient. “We might get more out of it than the kids. You see these kids fighting and every day they’re an inspiration. As much as we put a smile on their face, they put a smile on our face as well, and we really enjoy doing it,” says Bruin forward Danton Heinen.

The goodies the B’s gave the kids came from donations by the players and coaches as well as the Boston Bruins Foundation. “They signed a poster for me. They gave me a coloring book, an ornament, two of them,” says Emily Davis, a patient.

“It’s really cool to see the smiles on the kids faces and even the parents,” adds Heinen.