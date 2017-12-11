BOSTON (CBS) – Winter has begun! Did you want a little break in the action after this weekend’s snow?

Sorry – you’re not going to get one.

Our next disturbance is already pushing into the Great Lakes and will arrive in New England Tuesday. This isn’t going to be a significant winter event, but given the timing, there will likely be some issues for Tuesday morning’s commute.

So let’s break down the details.

TIMING AND PRECIPITATION:

Areas of snow are likely to develop during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday from west to east.

With temperatures in the 20’s to lower 30’s, roads will become slick and snow covered in spots, mainly north and west of Route 128. A brief period of sleet/freezing rain just north and west of Boston may slicken the roads as well. All it takes is a trace of ice to create terrible road conditions.

Slippery travel will result north and west of Boston, accompanied by some areas of reduced visibility too. After this initial burst of wintry mix, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30’s, allowing for a changeover to rain for many by late morning which will continue at times during the afternoon, tapering by the evening hours for many.

TOTALS:

Little if any snow will accumulate in far eastern Massachusetts. An inch or two is possible north and west of 128 through central Mass., with some locally higher totals with elevation in Worcester County.

Southwest New Hampshire to the Berkshires will likely see 3-to-6 inches with higher totals in much of Vermont to the White Mountains – great news for ski country!

WIND AND COASTLINE:

No coastal impacts are expected.

The wind may gust to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon out of the south-southeast, strong enough to result in a few isolated pockets of damage.

BLAST OF COLD:

Behind this disturbance, harsh cold moves in Tuesday night and lasts through the end of the week.

High temperatures will only be in the 20s with overnight lows dropping into the teens Wednesday night and Thursday night.

On top of that, the wind will gust 40-50 mph out of the west, creating wind chill values in the single digits and teens and resulting in some pockets of damage.