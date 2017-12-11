WEATHER ALERT: Tuesday Morning Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – Not everyone welcomes the arrival of winter in New England, but there’s no denying it can make for a pretty picture – or drone video.

Above Summit, a local aerial drone photography and videography company, took some breathtaking shots of Boston Sunday morning after the first snowfall of the year.

The company put out a two-minute video that’s going viral showing city landmarks like the Paul Revere and Make Way For Ducklings statues covered in fresh snow. Their drone also captures some sweeping images of a quiet, cold and white Fenway Park.

