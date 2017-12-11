BOSTON (CBS) – Shalane Flanagan will take another shot at winning the Boston Marathon in April.

The New York City Marathon champion and Marblehead native will lead one of the strongest U.S. elite teams to run Boston in 2018.

The team, announced Monday by John Hancock, also includes Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp in the men’s race. Rupp finished second in Boston last year with a time of 2:09:58.

Last month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York Marathon since 1977. She has run Boston three times, but never won.

Last year, the four-time Olympian joined WBZ-TV’s marathon broadcast team after an injury kept her from running the 2017 race.

Flanagan and Rupp are joined on the 2018 U.S. elite team by Olympians Desiree Linden, Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman, Deena Kastor, Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay.

Hasay set an American debut record of 2:23:00 with her third-place finish in Boston last April. She improved her time by two minutes at the Chicago Marathon, finishing third in 2:20:57.

