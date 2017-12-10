Filed Under:Indecent Assault, Local TV, Tufts University

MEDFORD (CBS) – A Tufts University student told police she was indecently assaulted early Sunday morning while walking near campus.

The woman said a man followed her to her front porch just after midnight.

When the student turned around, police say the man grabbed her and fled toward Conwell Ave.

The woman was not injured.

Tufts, Somerville, and Medford police officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.

The man is descried as being in his late teens to early 20s, about 5’8” with a black and blue jacket and black pants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch