MEDFORD (CBS) – A Tufts University student told police she was indecently assaulted early Sunday morning while walking near campus.
The woman said a man followed her to her front porch just after midnight.
When the student turned around, police say the man grabbed her and fled toward Conwell Ave.
The woman was not injured.
Tufts, Somerville, and Medford police officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.
The man is descried as being in his late teens to early 20s, about 5’8” with a black and blue jacket and black pants.