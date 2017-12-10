BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Desi is a 10-year-old pug with liver disease. Though he is blind, Desi gets around well when he is comfortable in his environment.

His ideal family would include older children or adults. He is mellow and likes to snuggle.

Desi would be a good companion for someone who is home a lot.

Daisy is a sweet pug who also has special needs. She has no backend mobility so she uses a wheelchair sometimes and would need a lot of help getting around.

She needs someone who is home all day who can help her.

For more information, visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.