Filed Under:Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, Pug Rescue of New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

pug1 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue of New England

Desi visits the Pet Parade (WBZ-TV)

Desi is a 10-year-old pug with liver disease. Though he is blind, Desi gets around well when he is comfortable in his environment.

His ideal family would include older children or adults. He is mellow and likes to snuggle.

Desi would be a good companion for someone who is home a lot.

pug2 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue of New England

Daisy the pug on Pet Parade (WBZ-TV)

Daisy is a sweet pug who also has special needs. She has no backend mobility so she uses a wheelchair sometimes and would need a lot of help getting around.

She needs someone who is home all day who can help her.

For more information, visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch