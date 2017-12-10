BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots can clinch the AFC East this weekend, and it could happen before they even take the field in Miami on Monday night.

If old friend Jacoby Brissett and the Indianapolis Colts can beat the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots will clinch their ninth straight AFC East title and add to their extensive hat and t-shirt collection. If that doesn’t happen, they can clinch with their ninth straight win on Monday night.

This is the second time in three weeks the Pats and Phins will square off, with the Patriots coming out victorious 35-17 in Foxboro in Week 12. Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns that afternoon, though the Dolphins made life miserable for the quarterback by hitting him eight times. And this time around, Brady won’t have Rob Gronkowski getting open over the middle or in the end zone.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV Sports team sees Monday night’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

No Gronk, no problem. The Patriots’ confidence is sky high. They have no doubt they’ll go to Miami and come back with win No. 11.

The Dolphins should have Jay Cutler back under center, but it won’t matter. The Patriots pass rush is stepping up and Cutler’s head will be on a swivel. Even though these two teams met two weeks ago, Miami is no match for New England.

Patriots 28, Dolphins 14

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots have a rare rematch in a three-game span (the first time for Pats since 2000 when they split with Colts; first time for Miami since 2009 when they swept Jets) in a place that always seems to give them trouble. Tom Brady is 14-1 at home against the Dolphins, but just 7-8 in Miami. Subtract Gronk from the equation and it makes Monday night’s matchup even tougher.

The Dolphins were chippy in their 35-17 loss to the Pats at Gillette two weeks ago, and it could get dirty at points on Monday. This is a scary game in many ways for the Pats, so I would use the running game, let the D force some Jay Cutler turnovers, and get out of Southern Florida.

Patriots 24, Dolphins 21

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Playing a team twice in three weeks would be tough for anyone. Teams can get lazy with their preparation. Lucky for the Pats, Jay Cutler did not play in the first game and he will play this time around.

The Pats had a season-high seven sacks two weeks ago against Miami and they also ran the ball for 196 yards. Don’t expect that to change. The difference is the venue and hopefully the Patriots can get used to the warmer temps. The team practiced inside the bubble this week, and they did it in full pads and sweats and turned up the heat. They’ll probably get in a good run before game time.

No Gronk could be a problem, but Chris Hogan may be back in the mix and that should help.

Big Player Prediction: I’m going out on a limb here and saying Mike Gillislee will play and he’ll be huge in this game.

Patriots 24, Dolphins 14

