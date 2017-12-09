FOXBORO (CBS) – Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon have been ruled out for the Patriots Monday Night Football contest in Miami while 11 others have been declared as questionable.

Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler were removed from the injury report on Saturday. Brady missed one practice and was limited in a second while Butler was limited twice this week.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan was limited in practice all three days and is listed as questionable as he eyes a return to the field following a multi-week absence.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive lineman Trey Flowers, and special teamer Matthew Slater were each limited in three days of practice and listed as questionable.

Dion Lewis missed Friday’s session, but returned in a limited capacity on Saturday. He is questionable with an illness.

After missing two practices, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise returned to the field Saturday and is also questionable.

Rounding out the list of questionable players for the Dolphins game is Marquis Flowers, Mike Gillislee, Brandon King, Eric Rowe, and LaAdrian Waddle.

Miami’s Ndamukong Suh missed practice on Thursday and Saturday with a knee injury, but is not listed with a status for Monday’s game.