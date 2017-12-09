BOSTON (CBS) – More than 100 pieces of snow clearing equipment are on the streets of Boston during the first significant snowfall of the season on Saturday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sent out 50 pieces of equipment in the morning hours as flakes first arrived.

Anywhere from 3-8 inches is expected to fall throughout New England on Saturday.

By the time noon rolled around, Walsh said an anticipated 100 pieces would active in the city.

The MBTA is also preparing for the snow.

Joe Pesaturo, spokesman for the MBTA, said the track clearing machine dubbed “Snowzilla” is primed for the storm.

“She’s ready, and she’s hugry!” Pesaturo tweeted.

Snow is falling in Boston. As it accumulates, be aware of snow removal rules & find resources at https://t.co/oYd57m2Y0J #bosnow pic.twitter.com/C3Zz9YOv4h — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2017

Walsh urged residents to clear sidewalks and curbs to during the storm.

Statewide, MassDOT says 779 crews are treating and clearing roads.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been lowered to 40 mph from Exit 1 to Exit 11 in Millbury.