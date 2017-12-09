BOSTON (CBS) – The first snowstorm of the season brought a plowable snow to many areas of Massachusetts.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston and Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, for the Dec. 9 storm as of 4:30 p.m.
|Framingham
|3.8″
|Arlington
|3.3″
|Lexington
|3.2″
|Burlington
|3.0″
|Oxford
|3.0″
|Westfield
|3.0″
|Natick
|3.0″
|Agawam
|2.9″
|Westborough
|2.3″
|Leominster
|2.2″
|Westford
|2.0″
|Clinton
|2.0″
|Ware
|2.0″
|Needham
|2.0″
|North Chelmsford
|2.0″
|Worcester
|1.5″
|Hingham
|1.5″
|North Adams
|1.3″
|Holden
|1.0″