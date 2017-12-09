WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Snow Saturday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Auburn, House Fire, Local TV, Smoke Detectors

AUBURN (CBS) – Firefighters say smoke detectors at an Auburn home likely saved lives as they helped a family escape in time when flames broke out.

The fire broke out at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday on Leicester Street.

fire3 Smoke Detectors Alert Residents To Auburn House Fire

Auburn firefighters say smoke detectors alerted residents to a house fire. (Image Credit: Auburn Fire Department)

Flames were ripping through the roof.

Both residents inside the two-family home were uninjured.

“This situation is a great example of the importance of working smoke detectors in homes. Without working smoke detectors in this home the outcome could have been fatal. Smoke detectors save lives,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch