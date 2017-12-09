AUBURN (CBS) – Firefighters say smoke detectors at an Auburn home likely saved lives as they helped a family escape in time when flames broke out.
The fire broke out at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday on Leicester Street.
Flames were ripping through the roof.
Both residents inside the two-family home were uninjured.
“This situation is a great example of the importance of working smoke detectors in homes. Without working smoke detectors in this home the outcome could have been fatal. Smoke detectors save lives,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said.