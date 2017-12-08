WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Snow Possible Saturday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Allston, Mike LaCrosse, Water Main Break

BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break flooded streets in Allston Friday afternoon.

Boston Water and Sewer said a construction crew hit the main while digging at the corner of Brighton Ave and Linden Street.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday and sent water gushing out of the ground.

“The ladder was like back and forth like a cork it was crazy,” said Lizzie Hazoc.

“I was very surprised I didn’t know where it came from,” said Constance Vottero.

water Water Main Break Shuts Down Allston Businesses, Floods Apartments

Water main break in Allston (WBZ-TV)

The water also flooded basement units of area apartment buildings.

“You feel bad these are people’s homes and property,” property manager Michael Rosen.

Residents in eight units in Rosen’s Commonwealth Ave building are staying elsewhere until the water is removed.

“Right now we’re just cleaning and pumping the water out so we’re just trying to assess the damage to the apartments,” said Rosen.

The break caused many homes and businesses in the area to lose water.

crew Water Main Break Shuts Down Allston Businesses, Floods Apartments

Truck drives through flood water in Allston (WBZ-TV)

The White Horse Tavern had to cancel two Christmas parties and close for the night because of the break.

“It’s very frustrating we’re losing a lot of money tonight but you know what it’s the way of the world I guess,” said manager Lizzie Hazoc.

Boston Water and Sewer is asking for patience while they continue to work and get water back on in the neighborhood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch