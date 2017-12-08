BOSTON (CBS) — Take a deep breath and relax, Patriots fans. Tom Brady is OK.

That’s no surprise, of course, as he’s made mid-week respites part of his routine late in the season. Nevertheless, after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Brady was present and accounted for on Friday at Gillette Stadium for a team walkthrough.

It was perhaps an indication of the lack of severity of Brady’s injury when, after being asked in a radio interview what body part was preventing him from practicing, Brady said, “I think they have me listed as my Achilles.”

Brady was listed as a limited participant on Friday.

Video: Tom Brady back at Friday’s walkthrough practice, loosens up with Brian Hoyer. pic.twitter.com/OYbmAfbKuu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2017

On the less positive side of news, running back Dion Lewis was absent Friday with an illness. His status at Saturday’s practice bears watching, as two consecutive absences to end the week would likely lead to him being unavailable to play Monday night.

Lewis has rushed for 264 yards on 40 attempts in the last three games, and he leads the team with 590 rushing yards.

Also absent Friday were Deatrich Wise (foot), Kyle Van Noy (calf), and Marcus Cannon (ankle).

Along with Brady, nine more Patriots were listed as limited participants, including Malcolm Butler (ankle), Stephon Gilmore (ankle), Chris Hogan (shoulder) and LaAdrian Waddle (ankle).

The Patriots play the Dolphins in Miami on Monday night.