BOSTON (CBS) — NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand to talk about the Patriots, and much of the discussion centered around Tom Brady’s mysterious Achilles injury.

Brady has sat out the Patriots’ Wednesday practice for three straight weeks with the injury, but he practiced on Thursday and Friday in those previous weeks and was plenty ready for Sunday. Perry doesn’t see the injury as a concern for Brady ahead of Monday night against the Dolphins or in general.

He also doesn’t believe that Brady’s Achilles injury contributed to the Patriots’ early struggles on offense against the Bills, which boiled over in Brady’s sideline spat with Josh McDaniels. Perry saw it as more of the Bills defense causing them problems in the first half.

“To me, that signaled that [Brady] was a little bit more frustrated, a little bit more confused than normal. He did not, in my opinion, have the answers to the test to start that game off,” said Perry. “And I think that’s [because he was] going up against a relatively new scheme – you’ve seen Sean McDermott defenses before [in Carolina], but you haven’t seen them with this personnel – you’re trying to figure out who’s where. That, to me, looked like a game where the Patriots got some things they weren’t expecting.”

Brady himself doesn’t seem too concerned about his Achilles injury at all, based on his response to Westwood One’s Jim Gray.

“I think they have me listed as my Achilles,” Brady said in his newest interview. “Well we play on Monday night, so I’m getting a little extra treatment, and I’ll be ready to go.”

Perry also talked about what to expect from the Dolphins in terms of physicality and potential cheap shots against Brady, Rob Gronkowski or anyone else. Listen above for the full podcast!