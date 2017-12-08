FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Shopping at a crowded store during the holiday season can be overwhelming, especially for those with special needs.

But this weekend, one Target store is offering “sensory friendly shopping hours” to make people with sensitivities to noise and light more comfortable.

“Many people with special needs avoid shopping so this is a way to help everyone feel welcome,” said Dania Jekel, executive director of the Asperger/Autism Network.

The event takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Framingham Target on Cochituate Road. Target will turn off the music, dim some lights, minimize flashing electronic screens and have a quiet corner for customers to take a break.

Target says offering a more inclusive shopping experience is good for business.