WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Snow Possible Saturday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:Autism, Local TV, Target

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Shopping at a crowded store during the holiday season can be overwhelming, especially for those with special needs.

But this weekend, one Target store is offering “sensory friendly shopping hours” to make people with sensitivities to noise and light more comfortable.

“Many people with special needs avoid shopping so this is a way to help everyone feel welcome,” said Dania Jekel, executive director of the Asperger/Autism Network.

shopping carts Framingham Target Offering Quiet Shopping Hours This Weekend

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The event takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Framingham Target on Cochituate Road. Target will turn off the music, dim some lights, minimize flashing electronic screens and have a quiet corner for customers to take a break.

Target says offering a more inclusive shopping experience is good for business.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch